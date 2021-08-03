Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 14,780 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,780 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $17,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSI. Citigroup increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.29.

MSI opened at $223.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.46. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.77 and a 1 year high of $226.42. The firm has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.75.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 39.89%.

In other news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $312,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,959 shares of company stock worth $3,043,955 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

