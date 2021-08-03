Schroders (LON:SDR) PT Raised to GBX 3,700

Schroders (LON:SDR) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 3,430 ($44.81) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SDR has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Schroders to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($47.69) target price on shares of Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,485 ($45.53) to GBX 3,900 ($50.95) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,550 ($46.38) to GBX 3,675 ($48.01) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Schroders has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,522.50 ($46.02).

Shares of SDR opened at GBX 3,672 ($47.97) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,579.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72. The stock has a market cap of £10.37 billion and a PE ratio of 21.81. Schroders has a 1 year low of GBX 2,585 ($33.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,728 ($48.71).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Schroders’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.67%.

In other news, insider Richard Keers sold 6,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,650 ($47.69), for a total value of £237,724.50 ($310,588.58). Also, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 12,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,550 ($46.38), for a total value of £448,152 ($585,513.46). In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,513 shares of company stock worth $291,424,770.

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

