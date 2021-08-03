Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH reduced its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,114,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,508 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,469,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,842 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,353,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,703,000 after purchasing an additional 743,372 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,868,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,199,000 after purchasing an additional 193,961 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,891,000 after purchasing an additional 989,275 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.24. 20,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,664. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.94 and a 52-week high of $78.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.04.

