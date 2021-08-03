Scotiabank Cuts West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Price Target to C$141.00

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$142.00 to C$141.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WFG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber to C$156.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$118.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a C$170.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed an action list buy rating and issued a C$140.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

WFG stock opened at C$89.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$88.92. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of C$58.76 and a one year high of C$110.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$8.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$5.88 by C$2.93. The firm had revenue of C$2.97 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post 11.0000007 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.59%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

