SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $47.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.18 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 25.16% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The company’s revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS.

NASDAQ SPNE traded down $4.12 on Tuesday, hitting $15.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,177. SeaSpine has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

In other SeaSpine news, insider Beau Standish sold 18,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $341,839.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,839.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

