Secret (SCRT) Price Up 2.7% This Week

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 3rd. During the last week, Secret has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. Secret has a market cap of $75.28 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret coin can now be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00002821 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.55 or 0.00408960 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000340 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00013440 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $420.04 or 0.01097272 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official website is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

