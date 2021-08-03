Segment Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $6,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FundX Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,565,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 108,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,701,000 after acquiring an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XBI stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.90. 103,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,418,271. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.87.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

