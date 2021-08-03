Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $3.83 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,219 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $57.63. 491,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,940,740. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.62. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The company has a market cap of $243.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

