Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $31.53 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 3.7% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $31,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $363.70. 1,076,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,562,940. The company’s 50 day moving average is $350.60. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $260.11 and a 52-week high of $368.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

