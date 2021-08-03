Segment Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Segment Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000.

VOO stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $402.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,976,057. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $295.04 and a fifty-two week high of $406.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $393.85.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

