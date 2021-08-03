Segment Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,249 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.50.

NYSE UNP traded up $2.23 on Tuesday, reaching $219.75. The company had a trading volume of 31,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,352. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.81. The company has a market capitalization of $143.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $171.45 and a 52 week high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

