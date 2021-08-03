Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Select Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 6.28%.

NASDAQ:SLCT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,378. Select Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $17.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $275.68 million, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

