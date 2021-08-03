SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the June 30th total of 4,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.71.
NYSE SLQT opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 12.68 and a quick ratio of 12.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.15. SelectQuote has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.11.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SelectQuote in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SelectQuote in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SelectQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SelectQuote in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SelectQuote Company Profile
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.