SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the June 30th total of 4,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.71.

NYSE SLQT opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 12.68 and a quick ratio of 12.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.15. SelectQuote has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.11.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.30 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SelectQuote will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SelectQuote in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SelectQuote in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SelectQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SelectQuote in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

