SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the June 30th total of 876,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 583,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLS shares. Maxim Group raised their target price on SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $8.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ:SLS opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $19.38.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that SELLAS Life Sciences Group will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Company Profile

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapeutic for cancer indications. The firm’s product pipeline includes galinpepimut-S and nelipepimut-S. The company was founded by Angelos M. Stergiou on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

