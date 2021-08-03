Selway Asset Management Purchases 725 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Selway Asset Management increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,425 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 2.6% of Selway Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 75.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 36.7% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price target on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.81.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $53.95. 625,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,743,068. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $218.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.12.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

