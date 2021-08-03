Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Earns Buy Rating from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $147.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Semler Scientific from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Semler Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMLR opened at $118.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.35. The company has a market capitalization of $798.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90. Semler Scientific has a 52-week low of $48.15 and a 52-week high of $129.00.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $13.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.95 million. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 62.27% and a net margin of 38.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Semler Scientific will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder H.C. Chang & Diana Sho William sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $116,972.52. Also, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total value of $133,675.00. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

