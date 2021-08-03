Sempra Energy (SRE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Sempra Energy to post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SRE opened at $131.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $112.33 and a 52 week high of $144.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SRE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.43.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

