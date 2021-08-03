Sempra Energy (SRE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Sempra Energy to post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SRE opened at $131.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $112.33 and a 52 week high of $144.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.06.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.
About Sempra Energy
Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
