Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.820-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $920 million-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $916.19 million.Sensata Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.420-$3.620 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on ST. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet cut Sensata Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.18.

ST opened at $58.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $64.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.75.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $1,177,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 9,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $567,532.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,410. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

