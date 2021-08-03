Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) VP Sells $1,943,080.00 in Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 31,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,943,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 155,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,734,141.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SCI opened at $62.59 on Tuesday. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $63.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.80.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 39.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 12th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCI. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 246.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 66.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the first quarter worth about $60,000. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

