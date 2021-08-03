SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC raised SGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Kepler Capital Markets raised SGS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

OTCMKTS SGSOY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.21. 17,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.33. SGS has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $32.73.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

