SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC raised SGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Kepler Capital Markets raised SGS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

OTCMKTS SGSOY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.21. 17,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.33. SGS has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $32.73.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

