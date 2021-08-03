Shake Shack (SHAK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Shake Shack to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Shake Shack has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Shake Shack to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $99.28 on Tuesday. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $138.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHAK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush raised Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.94.

In other news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $102,833.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,445 shares in the company, valued at $346,635.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,066 shares of company stock valued at $310,361 over the last ninety days. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

