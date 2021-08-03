Shake Shack (SHAK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Shake Shack to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Shake Shack has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Shake Shack to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:SHAK opened at $99.28 on Tuesday. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $138.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.05.
In other news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $102,833.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,445 shares in the company, valued at $346,635.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,066 shares of company stock valued at $310,361 over the last ninety days. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shake Shack Company Profile
Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.
See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.