Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $34.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Shenandoah Telecommunications traded as low as $31.06 and last traded at $31.75, with a volume of 3403 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.58.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 10,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $515,609.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,167 shares in the company, valued at $365,588.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $268,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,895 shares of company stock worth $2,593,103 in the last 90 days. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter worth $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter worth $115,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.40.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.63). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 80.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $18.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 680.00%.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

