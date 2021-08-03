Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Shares Down 3.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)’s stock price traded down 3.7% on Monday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $34.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Shenandoah Telecommunications traded as low as $50.72 and last traded at $50.85. 15,401 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 225,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.79.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SHEN. Raymond James cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

In related news, COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $268,362.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William L. Pirtle sold 28,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $1,473,738.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,103. Insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth $194,000. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.40.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.63). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 80.93% and a return on equity of 1.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $18.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 680.00%.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

