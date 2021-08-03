Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.75) Per Share

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Shift Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.75) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.74).

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised shares of Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Shift Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFT opened at $8.56 on Monday. Shift Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $14.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.75.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.27 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Shift Technologies during the first quarter worth about $8,218,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Shift Technologies during the second quarter worth about $5,232,000. Islet Management LP grew its holdings in Shift Technologies by 71.4% during the first quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $4,068,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Shift Technologies by 45.0% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,013,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,693,000 after acquiring an additional 314,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider George Arison acquired 10,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $71,256.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

