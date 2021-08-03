Short Interest in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Increases By 18.0%

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the June 30th total of 2,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 635,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATEN. Zacks Investment Research raised A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BWS Financial increased their target price on A10 Networks from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum began coverage on A10 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

NYSE ATEN traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.02. The stock had a trading volume of 31,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,525. A10 Networks has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $13.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.92.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that A10 Networks will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in A10 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $1,741,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 25,627 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 618,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 29,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.