Short Interest in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Grows By 29.8%

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the June 30th total of 2,520,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AER. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in AerCap by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AerCap by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,409,000 after acquiring an additional 70,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

AER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $52.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.14. AerCap has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.54. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that AerCap will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

