Short Interest in ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Decreases By 20.6%

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,100 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the June 30th total of 148,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALJJ. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ALJ Regional by 235.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 287,445 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in ALJ Regional in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALJ Regional by 265.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 157,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 114,374 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALJ Regional in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 5.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALJJ opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. ALJ Regional has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.51.

ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. ALJ Regional had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $114.59 million during the quarter.

About ALJ Regional

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of outsourcing services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers call center services, back office operations, staffing services, and toll collection services.

