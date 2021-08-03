Short Interest in ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Decreases By 17.1%

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 635,800 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the June 30th total of 767,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATIF during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of ATIF during the first quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATIF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATIF stock opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. ATIF has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.90.

ATIF Holdings Limited, a consulting company, provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia. It primarily helps clients going public on the OTC markets and exchanges in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

