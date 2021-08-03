Short Interest in Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Drops By 13.5%

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the June 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Aura Systems stock opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. Aura Systems has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39.

Get Aura Systems alerts:

Aura Systems Company Profile

Aura Systems, Inc designs, assembles, tests, and sells proprietary and patented axial flux induction machines worldwide. It offers mobile induction power systems, including AuraGen for commercial and industrial applications; and VIPER for military applications. The company's products are also used in induction motor and mobile and remote power applications.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.