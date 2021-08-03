Short Interest in Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Decreases By 20.0%

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 464,100 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 580,100 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of Ballantyne Strong stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 679 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,331. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.81. Ballantyne Strong has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a negative return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 43.97%.

In other Ballantyne Strong news, Director Global Investors Fundamental acquired 34,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $181,188.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 988,447 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 162,635 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 5.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 773,206 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 41,829 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ballantyne Strong during the first quarter valued at approximately $579,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ballantyne Strong during the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 94.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,096 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 62,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and sells projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also manufactures and distributes curvilinear immersive screens to theme parks, museums, and schools, as well as for special events and military applications.

