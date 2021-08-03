Short Interest in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Expands By 22.4%

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the June 30th total of 3,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:BCE traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.90. 42,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,136. The company has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. BCE has a one year low of $39.91 and a one year high of $50.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.68.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. Desjardins increased their price target on BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.15.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 67,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in BCE during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in BCE during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in BCE during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 194.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. 43.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

