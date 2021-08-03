Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Increases By 21.2%

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the June 30th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CII. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,582,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 885,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,408,000 after buying an additional 46,217 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.15. The company had a trading volume of 801 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,056. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.69. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.68 and a 1-year high of $21.37.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

