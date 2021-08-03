Short Interest in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Rises By 21.6%

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 380,900 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the June 30th total of 313,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently commented on BY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stephens cut shares of Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

BY traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.14. 1,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,868. The firm has a market cap of $932.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.72. Byline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $25.78.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.29. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BY. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 7,373 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 441.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Byline Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.