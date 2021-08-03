Short Interest in Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) Increases By 26.9%

Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the June 30th total of 2,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Canterbury Park from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Get Canterbury Park alerts:

CPHC opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. Canterbury Park has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $18.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.87. The company has a market cap of $70.50 million, a P/E ratio of 52.41 and a beta of 0.49.

Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Canterbury Park had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $9.23 million for the quarter.

Canterbury Park Company Profile

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Canterbury Park Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canterbury Park and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.