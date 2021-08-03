Short Interest in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Drops By 22.0%

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 774,400 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the June 30th total of 993,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.
CLDT stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.30. 7,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,256. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $14.95.
Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 38.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.38.
About Chatham Lodging Trust
Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.
