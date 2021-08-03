Short Interest in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Drops By 22.0%

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 774,400 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the June 30th total of 993,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

CLDT stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.30. 7,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,256. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $14.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 38.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,017,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,515,000 after acquiring an additional 590,706 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 105.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 157,538 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 160.3% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,303,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,259 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.38.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

