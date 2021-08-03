Short Interest in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Increases By 37.2%

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the June 30th total of 2,340,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on CB. upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.06.

NYSE CB opened at $170.35 on Tuesday. Chubb has a 52 week low of $111.93 and a 52 week high of $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $76.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.18.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb will post 12.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $702,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,699,755.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Chubb by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

