Short Interest in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Increases By 26.7%

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the June 30th total of 931,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 743,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.34.

NYSE VLRS opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 52-week low of $5.21 and a 52-week high of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 2.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.68.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.74. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 161.46%. The firm had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter worth $117,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 10.1% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter valued at $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

