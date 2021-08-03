Short Interest in Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Grows By 27.6%

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the June 30th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DWAHY opened at $31.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.22. Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $34.48.

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter.

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of construction and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Single-family Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Existing Home Business, Commercial Facilities, Business and Corporate Facilities, and Other Businesses. The Single-family Houses segment sells single-family residences including house and lot packages.

