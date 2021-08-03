Short Interest in Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Grows By 27.6%

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the June 30th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DWAHY opened at $31.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.22. Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $34.48.

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter.

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of construction and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Single-family Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Existing Home Business, Commercial Facilities, Business and Corporate Facilities, and Other Businesses. The Single-family Houses segment sells single-family residences including house and lot packages.

