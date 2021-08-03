Short Interest in Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Declines By 23.1%

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the June 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:DSNY opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39. Destiny Media Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 million, a P/E ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 1.59.

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter.

Destiny Media Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital content distribution solutions. Its products include Play MPE and Clipstream. The company was founded in August 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

