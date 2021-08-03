Short Interest in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Declines By 18.9%

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the June 30th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ENTG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.20.

Get Entegris alerts:

ENTG stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,859. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.49 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.45. Entegris has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $126.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.97 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

In related news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,102,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total value of $238,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,105.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,756 shares of company stock worth $1,635,447 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the first quarter worth $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.