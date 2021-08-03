Short Interest in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) Drops By 16.7%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 117.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $282,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $364,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:RFEM traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.39. The company had a trading volume of 443 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,901. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.97. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $58.42 and a 12-month high of $78.24.

