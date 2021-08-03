Short Interest in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Rises By 38.2%

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 784,400 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the June 30th total of 567,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, CFO John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $169,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,301.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,400 shares of company stock worth $690,660. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,140,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $646,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 94,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FELE stock opened at $80.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Franklin Electric has a one year low of $54.20 and a one year high of $87.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.02.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $437.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.11%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

