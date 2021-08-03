Short Interest in Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Grows By 35.6%

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the June 30th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS HEINY opened at $58.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.87. Heineken has a 1-year low of $43.13 and a 1-year high of $61.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Heineken from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. It operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

