Short Interest in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Decreases By 12.1%

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,890,000 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the June 30th total of 7,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $207,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLX. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,838,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,876 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,701,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,518 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 246.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 752,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 535,863 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 195.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 807,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 534,424 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.20. The company had a trading volume of 40,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,796. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.38. The stock has a market cap of $633.32 million, a PE ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 3.39. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $6.76.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 0.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

