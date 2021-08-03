Short Interest in iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) Declines By 18.5%

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,400 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the June 30th total of 125,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 185,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

iMedia Brands stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.70. 89,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,507. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.77 million, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.39. iMedia Brands has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $10.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.98.

Get iMedia Brands alerts:

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $113.20 million during the quarter. iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 31.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that iMedia Brands will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on IMBI shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of iMedia Brands in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in iMedia Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of iMedia Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $358,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iMedia Brands during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of iMedia Brands by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 21,625 shares during the period. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iMedia Brands during the 1st quarter worth $4,650,000. Institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive video and digital commerce company in the United States. It operates through two segments, ShopHQ and Emerging. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, website, mobile, social media, and over-the-top platforms in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty and wellness products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for iMedia Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMedia Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.