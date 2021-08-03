Short Interest in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Declines By 13.7%

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the June 30th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 566,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $140.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,494.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,450,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,359,000 after purchasing an additional 456,714 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,083,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,684,000 after buying an additional 37,095 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,840,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,036,000 after buying an additional 1,073,412 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,120,000 after acquiring an additional 32,760 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,310,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,432,000 after acquiring an additional 31,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on J shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

Shares of NYSE J traded down $4.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.46. 1,039,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $145.97.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

