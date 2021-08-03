Short Interest in Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Declines By 14.6%

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the June 30th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.95. 8,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,424. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities lowered Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Kimberly-Clark de México SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and commercialization of disposable products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Professionals and Exports. The Consumer Products segment indicates that final use of the articles commercialized are primarily intended for home.

