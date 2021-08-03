Short Interest in KLDiscovery Inc. (OTCMKTS:KLDI) Expands By 33.3%

KLDiscovery Inc. (OTCMKTS:KLDI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLDiscovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of KLDI stock opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.69. The firm has a market cap of $282.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of -0.11. KLDiscovery has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76.

KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $75.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.90 million. KLDiscovery had a negative net margin of 18.23% and a negative return on equity of 32.56%. Analysts expect that KLDiscovery will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KLDiscovery

KLDiscovery Inc provides eDiscovery and data recovery services to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula, an end-to-end information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review (EDR), a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool.

