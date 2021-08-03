Short Interest in Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Rises By 19.5%

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,400 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the June 30th total of 1,523,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 350.1 days.

OTCMKTS:LBLCF opened at $65.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.63. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of $44.58 and a 12 month high of $67.62.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$73.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$87.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$63.74 price objective (down from C$96.00) on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$80.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Loblaw Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.96.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.