Short Interest in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Increases By 19.8%

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 504,700 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the June 30th total of 421,300 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 130,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $112.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.74. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $132.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $646.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.32 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masonite International will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

DOOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Masonite International in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Masonite International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.83.

In related news, Director John H. Chuang purchased 10,000 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,246,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total transaction of $292,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,028.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Masonite International by 9.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,128,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,302,000 after acquiring an additional 179,253 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Masonite International by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,849,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,090,000 after acquiring an additional 20,124 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Masonite International by 48.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,333,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,643,000 after acquiring an additional 434,950 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Masonite International by 8.8% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 495,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,115,000 after acquiring an additional 40,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Masonite International by 5.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 481,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,431,000 after acquiring an additional 24,175 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

